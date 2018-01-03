A boy and a man have died and a baby injured in a crash on the Bunya Highway in Queensland’s South Burnett region, on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection with Barambah Road outside Murgon just before 5pm.

Police said a truck and dual-cab ute were involved in the collision. A 27-year-old man and a seven-year-old boy who were in the ute died.

Two girls, aged six and 12 months, who were also passengers in the ute were taken to hospital, with an ambulance spokesman saying the baby was "quite unwell".

The six-year-old was treated at Murgon Hospital but later flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.