Actresses to bring activists as dates to Golden Globes

This year's Golden Globes red carpet promises to be like none other in history, not only because of the fashion protest Hollywood is staging against sexual harassment of all forms but also the personalities who will be on it.

Eight actresses, and possibly more, have confirmed they are bringing activists instead of their partners or family members as their dates to the awards show.

Tarana Burke, founder, #MeToo campaign, will attend the Golden Globes as the guest of actress Michelle Williams. Photo: PAUL SANCYA

Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Amy Poehler, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Williams and Shailene Woodley have all confirmed they will bring activists from various fields.

Dern will bring Monica Ramirez, who fights sexual violence against farm workers and advocates for Latina empowerment.

"Honoured to be linking arms with Monica Ramirez, and the farmworker women everywhere that she represents, to say Time's Up on the imbalance of power. Everyone should be free of violence at work and everywhere," Dern posted on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair.



The other activists attending include Tarana Burke, the initiator of the #metoo movement that has encouraged women all over the world to break their silence over sexual harassment and abuse; Marai Larasi, whose organisation, Imkaan, works to stamp out violence against black women in Britain; Rosa Clemente, an activist in the Puerto Rican community; Ai-jen Poo, of the National Domestic Workers Alliance; Calina Lawrence, a singer and Native American activist; Saru Jayaraman, a workplace rights activist in the hospitality sector; and Billie Jean King, tennis legend and founder of the WTA (brought by Ema Stone, who is nominated for her portrayal of her in Battle of the Sexes).

In response to the sexual abuse allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein and a host of other celebrities, a group of more than 300 women in Hollywood founded Times Up, a coalition that has funded a $US13 million ($16.6 million) legal defence fund for less privileged women, and have committed to pushing for gender parity at Hollywood studios.

Tennis great Billie Jean King will attend the Golden Globes with Emma Stone, who portrayed her in 'Battle of the Sexes'. Photo: AP

Women all over the world are being encouraged to wear black in solidarity and share images on social media.