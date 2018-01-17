Jessica Falkholt dies in hospital after horror South Coast crash

Lars Falkholt, his wife Vivian, and their daughter Annabelle died as a result of the Princes Highway crash, while Jessica Falkholt (right) remains critical. Picture: Facebook.

Four people have died after a crash on the Princes Highway at Bendalong on Boxing Day. Picture: TNV

Investigators asses the scene of a deadly crash between two vehicles at Bendalong. Picture: Hayley Warden

Four people have died after a crash on the Princes Highway at Bendalong on Boxing Day. Picture: TNV

Jessica Falkholt has died in hospital weeks after her family was killed in a fiery head-on crash on the South Coast.

The 28-year-old actress, who appeared in Home and Away, died at St George Hospital at 10.20am on Wednesday, six days after her life support was switched off.

"The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time," the hospital said in a statement.

Ms Falkholt, her 21-year-old sister Annabelle and their parents Lars and Vivienne were driving in the family car on December 26 when it was hit head-on on the Princes Highway at Mondayong​.

Mr and Mrs Falkholt died at the scene, as did Craig Anthony Whitall, 51, who was behind the wheel of the other car.

Passers-by dragged the two sisters to safety before both cars went up in flames.

Annabelle was airlifted to hospital, but died three days after the crash. She and her parents were farewelled at a funeral on January 10, where mourners remembered Lars and Vivian as "inseparable" and Annabelle as a kind and radiant person who loved life.



"Their lives ending on a highway makes absolutely no sense," said Vivian's brother Paul Ponticello.

"We take little comfort in knowing that they are together and always will be."

Jessica was taken off life support the day after the funeral and clung to life in a critical condition for nearly a week.

She previously gained a Bachelor of Arts from UNSW, where she starred in campus theatre productions such as Cabaret.

Jessica played Hope Morrison on the long-running soap Home and Away for 16 episodes in 2016, and will appear as the title character in the film Harmony, due to be released this year.

The crowd gathers outside the church after the funeral of Annabelle Falkholt and her parents Lars and Vivian Falkholt at St Mary's Catholic Church, Concord. Picture: Kate Geraghty

The Falkholt family were among 29 people killed on NSW roads over the Christmas and New Year period.

Following a second fatal head-on crash on the South Coast, Roads Minister Melinda Pavey urged motorists to respect how dangerous cars can be.