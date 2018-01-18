James Franco is calling ex-girlfriends to 'ask about his behaviour'

James Franco is reportedly calling his ex-girlfriends to ask "about his behaviour".

According to a People report, the Disaster Artist actor, who was the subject of sexual misconduct allegations from five women published in the Los Angeles Times last week, has been making contact with his previous lovers "for the past month".

People quote a source close to the 39-year-old actor who says, "[Franco's] known this was coming and was trying to get ahead of the story."

Duh.

It is kind of hard to believe that someone would not remember their behaviour in a relationship. They may not know how the other person felt about their behaviour (and a classic "self-improvement" post-breakup debrief is always good for that), but the accusations being levelled against Franco - removing women's protective plastic guards while simulating oral sex on them on set - are such that he probably... knows what happened?

Honestly how do these conversations go?

"Hey there, ex number four, long time no speak! Um, when we dated, do you remember if anything happened? Did anything go awry? Do you remember anything that would probably be considered worthy of a story in the Los Angeles Times, or give you a case in a court of law?"

Because, it seems unlikely that James Franco needs to ask about the existence of any - hypothetical, of course - bad behaviour. What he needs to do is damage control.

"In my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done," the actor told Stephen Colbert during a television appearance last week. "I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So I don't want to shut them down in any way."

"If I have done something wrong," he added, "I will fix it - I have to."

A man doing what People describes is not asking if he did a bad thing. He is asking if the other party is feeling brave enough to call him out on it.

Because, if they're not? Problem fixed.