Don't hop straight into impulse Easter pet buy

A long-eared pet might seem a cute gift for Easter, particularly with the animated version of Peter Rabbit hitting cinemas.
But three "rabbit enthusiasts" want the impulse-buys to stop and for people seriously considering the idea to adopt, not shop.
Wodonga Family Vet Centre veterinarian Nadine Miller and Stephen Wedding will be among 60 volunteers at the Big Ears Animal Sanctuary in Tasmania next month.
The biannual Big Ears Volunteer Day began in 2012 with 10 people and has steadily grown, with more than 200 rabbits vaccinated each time.
It will be the first time participating for the Border volunteers, who will help out with the grooming and looking after the enclosures. Dr Miller will also assist with the wellbeing checks, vaccinations and procedures.
"What's great about it is a whole lot of people rallying together to get down there and give these rabbits the attention they wouldn't get otherwise," they said.
The Tasmanian sanctuary is among the largest in Australia with about 450 animals including rabbits, sheep, donkeys and cows in residence.
Key vaccinations will be against strains of the rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus (RHDV), a type of calicivirus which is fatal in non-immune rabbits.
The Australian government released a vaccination last year against the Korean strain, RHDV1 K5.
But Mr Wedding said there was a big push for another protection to be made available in Australia.
"We've lost two rabbits to RHDV2, which is one of the strains of the calicivirus," he said.
"You can vaccinate against it in the United Kingdom, but the government will not allow its importation into Australia.
"It's extremely infectious all it takes is the speck of the virus to blow in on the wind and it's enough for a rabbit to get infected."
Mr Wedding, who has fostered many rabbits through the Border Small Animal Rescue, believes rabbits should be inside pets for protection against disease, but also for enjoyment.
"I thought rabbits were boring animals until I was asked to foster one and fell in love with them," he said.
"They're not a present to be given at Easter and forgotten about, left in a hutch out the back.
"They deserve the same amount of love and respect you would give a dog."
Dr Miller agrees rabbits are underrated.
"I've had clients who converted their outdoor pets to indoor and they've said, 'I never really knew my rabbits and what kind of pets they can be'," she said.
"They're amazing to have around - watching my boys playing on the floor and the rabbits come up and want to see what they're doing and have a pat - it's beautiful.
"You don't realise how affectionate they can be."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.