Vic man guilty of surgeon's manslaughter

A man who punched a surgeon at a Melbourne hospital has been found guilty of the doctor's manslaughter after a four-week jury trial. Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann, 41, fell and hit his head after being struck at Box Hill Hospital in May 2017 and died about a month later when his life support was terminated. Joseph Esmaili threw the fatal punch and on Wednesday the 24-year-old was found guilty of the killing by a Supreme Court jury. Mr Pritzwald-Stegmann had approached a group including Esmaili and asked them to stop smoking near the hospital entrance. The men argued and witnesses recounted subsequently hearing a "huge thud" as the surgeon hit the ground. "I saw and heard the noise of a ten-pin bowling ball hitting the floor," one man told the jury. Esmaili fled the scene while staff from the hospital rushed to help their colleague Mr Pritzwald-Stegmann. A Supreme Court jury returned a guilty verdict on Wednesday after two-and-a-half days of deliberations. Australian Associated Press