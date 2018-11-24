Daniel Andrews casts own vote in election

news, national

Premier Daniel Andrews has followed his own advice and voted for Labor. The premier cast his ballot in his Melbourne electorate after earlier on Saturday urging Victorians to vote one for their Labor candidate to ensure a stable majority government for the next four years. Three opinion polls published at the end of the campaign show Labor should be returned with a narrow majority if the results are uniform across the state. But if it doesn't, the Greens - who currently hold three seats and are aiming for more despite a scandal-riddled campaign - could be the kingmakers. Despite that, Mr Andrews is refusing to cut a deal with the party he says has a toxic culture and says Labor provides the proven track record on progressive policies for the state. "We need a strong, stable majority Labor government in this state and I would urge for all Victorians to vote for their local candidate so we can keep on investing in the road, rail, and school infrastructure we need," he told Nine on Saturday. He deflected questions on the scandals that have dogged his first term as premier, including the "red shirts" rorts where the parliamentary allowances of MPs were used to fund Labor volunteers before the 2014 election. He said voters cared more about what the government was doing for them and their families than scandals. "Sometimes issues can be big on Spring Street where our parliament is and they don't have a great deal of resonance on Main Street," he told the ABC. Despite polls pointing to a Labor win, Mr Andrews said he was taking nothing for granted and would be campaigning right up till the polling booths close at 6pm. He arrived holding hands with his wife Cath at Albany Rise Primary School in his seat of Mulgrave which Labor holds by 4.5 per cent, considered marginal. There were no comments for waiting media, only an over-the-shoulder "hello" to Liberal opponent Maree Davenport, before he dropped a coin in the collection tin for charity Aussie Dollar Drop and disappeared inside to vote. "He holds the seat by only 1600 votes," Ms Davenport, a former upper house member, told AAP. "A lot of people are extremely disappointed about a lot of things he's done and hasn't done." But nothing could wipe the smile off Mr Andrews' face as he confidently shook a few hands as a couple of people called "good luck Daniel". The Newspoll published by The Weekend Australian on Saturday indicates a two-party preferred Labor victory of 53.5 per cent, leaving the Liberal-Nationals with 46.5 per cent. Other pre-election polls published in The Age and Herald Sun have delivered similar results, predicting Labor as the winner. Labor currently holds a one-seat majority in the 88-seat parliament, while the Liberal-National coalition is on 38 and the Greens three. Australian Associated Press

