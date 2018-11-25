Pakistan arrests 1100 cleric's supporters

news, world

Police in Pakistan have arrested about 1100 supporters of a detained radical Islamic cleric who organised nationwide rallies after the acquittal of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy. Senior police officer Tahir Mahmood says supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik party were picked up across the country, mainly in Punjab province, following the arrest of its leader, Khadim Hussain Rizvi. Mahmood said on Saturday that most of the arrested men were sent to prison for one month. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the current crackdown on Labbaik party supporters was being made to contain those exploiting the situation in the name of religion to gain political strength. Rizvi's supporters held violent rallies against the Supreme Court's October 31 acquittal of Asia Bibi. Pakistan's hard-line Islamists have threatened to kill anyone who insults Islam or speaks out against the country's blasphemy laws. Australian Associated Press

