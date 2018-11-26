Coalition bows to parliament on watchdog

news, national

Scott Morrison's minority government has suffered its first embarrassment in federal parliament after being forced to wave through a motion to establish a national anti-corruption watchdog. A previously-passed Senate motion calling on the government to set up an integrity commission was "reported" to the lower house on Monday, not long after independent Kerryn Phelps was sworn in to replace Malcolm Turnbull as the member for Wentworth. The government allowed the motion to be debated immediately, knowing it no longer had the numbers to block it in the minority-held parliament, and it was later passed on the voices. Opposition Leader Bill Shorten was among the chorus pressuring the coalition to accept the motion. "It is long past the hour for this parliament to establish a national integrity commission," Mr Shorten said. "What we seek to do is make a powerful statement about restoring faith in our democracy." Labor and the crossbench MPs won the vote, with Attorney-General Christian Porter the only member of the coalition to take part in the debate. Mr Porter critiqued a private member's bill to set up a commission, saying it goes too far and would capture innocent public servants in the huge corruption net it casts. Mr Porter singled out public broadcasters the ABC and SBS, saying that its journalists were at risk of being found corrupt merely for criticising the government, showing impartiality, contempt or defamation. Eight codes of conduct already exist across the public service, he added. "You are ensuring that what are minor civil matters and employment matters at the moment in the commonwealth public sector move to the realm of corrupt conduct," he said. "In an area like this, an abundance of caution is absolutely necessary." As well, the proposed laws are retrospective, meaning action already taken against a public servant in regard to a particular decision could be revisited as a corruption case. Last year there were 922 breaches of conduct within the Australian Federal Police, Mr Porter said. Only 45 were found to be corruption, but the new bill would most likely define all the remaining incidents as corrupt, he added. In response, independent MP Cathy McGowan - who introduced draft laws for her version of the watchdog on Monday - said she would be willing to work with Mr Porter on appropriate amendments. The proposed laws must be retrospective to look at the history of possible corruption, she told the attorney-general. "With corruption there's often history, frequently a story that needs to be understood," she said. "We can't pretend we're only going to look at things that go wrong in the future." Independent MP Andrew Wilkie was furious at the government for using the debate simply to criticise the draft legislation. "Why don't you actually show a bit of backbone, lead from the front as has been suggested, and come back to the parliament with some amendments," Mr Wilkie said. Australian Associated Press

