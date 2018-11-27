news, national, snake, falcon

A NSW farmer got lucky when he captured possibly Australia's "greatest snake-catching raptor" in the act. Chris Morey was checking fences on his acreage at Luskintyre, north-west of Newcastle when suddenly, a falcon swooped and grabbed a brown snake. Mr Morey reckons he’d be lucky to get a photo like it again. "I was at the right spot at the right time," he said. He sees a lot of brown snakes on his property, saying “they’re starting to come out everywhere”. ​Sean Dooley, Australian Birdlife editor, said the bird was a “dark-phase brown falcon to be precise and what I presume is an eastern brown snake”. Mr Dooley said it was “a very impressive thing” to see a falcon snatch such a large snake. Raptor expert Steve Debus, of the University of NSW, said the brown falcon was "as close as we get in Australia to a snake-specialist raptor". The Australian National University’s Penny Olsen said the brown falcon was "possibly Australia's greatest snake-catching raptor". Newcastle Herald

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3AijacentBN9GedHCvcASxG/af45770c-b793-428a-b0de-d2205dc4d0df.jpg/r0_171_2122_1370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg