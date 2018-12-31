A STRING of high profile projects in Albury-Wodonga will either be delivered or a long-awaited start made in 2019.
Aside from the railway line upgrade, which is expected to take until 2021 to be completed, an estimated $150 million plus will be spent on construction in non-residential sectors in the next two years with government funded projects out-stripping private sector investment.
In the latest Albury Council development monitor released recently, $68 million was invested in construction for non-residential purposes in 2017-18 _ an increase of 52 per cent compared to 2016-17.
One of the biggest projects to begin locally was a $17 million defence investment in the Joint Health Command Garrison at Bandiana which included the demolition of an existing health centre at Latchford Barracks.
Joss Construction won the contract for the project, but some of its biggest jobs in 2018 were outside the region in Melbourne and Canberra.
Detailed design work is under way on the 10-screen Wodonga cinema complex in Junction Place.
Developer Clinton Williams said he expected work to start on the cinema in the second half of 2019 with a revised opening date target of Christmas 2020.
A builder will be appointed in coming months.
Meanwhile, Premier Building Company is expected to be on site mid-year for a start on the Amart Furniture Store.
Five other retail spaces are being created as part of the redevelopment of the Young Street site with tenants still to be confirmed.
Albury Council is expected to be confirmed as the purchaser of the former Allied Mills site next door in coming weeks.
The council’s $17.5 million Lavington Sportsground redevelopment will get underway in the first half of 2019 with the tender for the construction of the new amenities and upgrades and extension to the existing grandstand closing late in the year.
The relocation to Wodonga of Seeley International and Immix will be advanced in 2019.
Seeley has relocated some of its warehousing functions to a site formerly owned by the Joss Group in Moloney Drive with a new factory still in the planning phase.
Immix is moving to the former Wodonga saleyards site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.