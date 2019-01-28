25 people hospitalised after NSW festivals

news, national

More than two dozen people had to be taken to hospital after attending music festivals in Sydney at the weekend, with one still on life support following a suspected drug overdose. At least 25 people aged between 16 and 25 were hospitalised on Saturday and Sunday following three events across the city. More than half of them needed to be treated on site by critical care medical teams, which the state government had sent to the Hardcore Til I Die, Rolling Loud and Electric Gardens festivals as part of a range of extra safety measures. "I believe six of those ... had tubes down their throat to assist their breathing," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters in Sydney on Monday. "There would have been parents, mums, dads, other family and friends wondering whether they would come home from those music festivals." Sarah Coombes from NSW Ambulance said a number of those treated "likely would not have survived" had there not been increased medical support on site. "Or, if they did survive, would not have survived neurologically intact," she told reporters. Dr Coombes said a majority of the patients came from Saturday's Hardcore Til I Die event at Homebush. A small number remain in hospital - a majority of whom are expected to fully recover, she said. "There's one patient that's still on life support." Meanwhile, police have charged dozens of people with drug-related offences across all three festivals. Seven people have been accused of supplying drugs at the Hardcore Till I Die festival, including a 17-year-old Castle Hill boy who was allegedly found with 579 capsules and $2075. He's due to face a children's court on February 20. Another alleged supplier, aged 25, was allegedly found with 100 MDMA capsules and a knife while a South Australian woman allegedly had 48 ecstasy capsules on her. A further 16 people are due to face court for drug possession while 30 people were ejected for intoxication. A total of 55 people were charged with drug possession and one woman accused of MDMA supply at the Electric Gardens in Centennial Park on Saturday, while 14 were charged with drug-related offences at Sydney Olympic Park's Rolling Loud event on Sunday. A 17-year-old girl is due to face court on March 7 accused of carrying 27 MDMA tablets and stolen goods, while 13 others were charged with drug possession. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, whose government footed the bill for the extra protection, said she hoped and prayed people were starting to get the message to not take illicit drugs. Australian Associated Press

