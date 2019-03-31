First woman president of Slovakia likely

news, world

Liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova looks set to become Slovakia's first woman president. The official final result is expected to be announced on Sunday afternoon, the Ministry of Interior in Bratislava told dpa. Slovakians were voting in the run-off between Caputova and political independent Maros Sefcovic, the EU's energy commissioner. More than four million people were eligible to cast their ballots in the poll, a head-on contest between the two candidates who gained the most votes in the first round of the elections on March 16. Many Slovakians who live in Austrian and Hungarian communities near the capital Bratislava crossed the border to cast their votes, which is only possible within the country. Caputova won 40.6 per cent of the vote in the first round, compared to Sefcovic's 18.7 per cent. If elected, Caputova, a liberal civic lawyer with the Progresivne Slovensko party, would be Slovakia's first female head of state, a largely symbolic position. She has been repeatedly criticised by the church and other conservative groups for her stance on abortion and homosexuals, but said her victory in the first round showed that Slovakia is not as conservative as many people believe it is. The murder of journalist Jan Kuciak in February prompted mass protests in Slovakia that forced a change in the government. Kuciak, who was shot dead together with his partner Martina Kusnirova at his home near Bratislava, had been working on a story about links between the Slovak government and the Italian Mafia. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/079092e2-055e-4859-92d9-c909dd8cb82a.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg