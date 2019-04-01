Qld mining magnate's widow fights will

news, national

The widow of Queensland mining magnate Ken Talbot is suing his lawyer for negligence over claims he took too long to prepare her husband's new will before his death. Mr Talbot, who founded Macarthur Coal, died in June 2010 when his plane crashed in the Republic of Congo. The BRW Rich 200 list had listed Mr Talbot's worth at $965 million at the time of his death. His widow Amanda Talbot is suing Boyd Legal over allegations owner Bill Boyd failed to finalise her husband's new will before he died, causing her to lose significant financial benefits. A claim filed in the Supreme Court in Brisbane states she and their four children were beneficiaries under Mr Talbot's 2002 will. However, Mr Talbot's wealth increased after that period, and he engaged Mr Boyd in late 2007 to create a new will. That process was not completed by the time Mr Talbot died. Mrs Talbot claims the delay cost her money as a beneficiary. The administration of Mr Talbot's estate has still not been completed. Australian Associated Press

