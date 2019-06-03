Qld cops drop attempted murder charges

news, national

Police have dropped six attempted murder charges against a Queensland woman who had been accused of trying to kill her neighbours by burning a building. April Renea Bornen was charged with the offences after allegedly setting her Coopers Plains unit alight in 2017. The fire quickly spread to other units and required evacuation of the building. Police alleged the fire was suspicious because it started in two different locations in the apartment. However, on Monday prosecutors told Brisbane Magistrates Court the attempted murder charges would be withdrawn because of a lack of evidence. Bornen, who appeared via video-link from prison, still faces a string of other charges including arson and common assault. She was granted bail unopposed on these less serious charges after the attempted murder charges were dropped. The bail is conditional on her reporting to police, residing at an address at Yamanto, and not leaving Queensland without permission. She is also forbidden from contacting crown witnesses. Her matters were adjourned to July 1. Australian Associated Press

