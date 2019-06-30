Law and order shake-up for Victoria

news, national

Laws forcing crooks to pay victims, an overhaul of defamation laws and a bid to limit suppression orders in Victoria are being considered under a law and order shake-up. The changes would help make the justice system more transparent and sensitive towards victims, Attorney-General Jill Hennessy told the Sunday Herald Sun. Changes to stop criminals using the Lawyer X scandal and Royal Commission to get out of jail are also being considered. The minister was also scrutinising sentencing trends after an outcry over the sentence of Borce Ristevski, who was jailed for nine-years after pleading guilty to manslaughter over the death of his wife. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/9afceb0c-e631-4b07-baac-55280bc6745d.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg