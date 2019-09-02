Brazil's Bolsonaro to have hernia surgery

news, world

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will have surgery on a hernia that developed following previous operations after he was stabbed at a campaign rally a year ago, hospital authorities say. The hospital where the surgery will take place next Sunday said in a statement that Bolsonaro's surgeon was doing a routine check-up and detected a hernia. The surgeon said the president's health is good. Bolsonaro said on Sunday that he would undergo surgery soon. "It's a part of life," he said, choking up. Bolsonaro tweeted earlier that he would take about ten days off to recuperate. A presidential spokesperson said Bolsonaro was still planning to attend a meeting of leaders of Amazonian countries Friday in Colombia to discuss conservation efforts. Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen in September 2018 while being carried through a crowd during a campaign rally. The man who stabbed him, Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, was absolved when a judge determined he was mentally ill and ordered him to be held indefinitely in a prison mental institution. Australian Associated Press

