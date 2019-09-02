Giant panda Meng Meng has twins in Berlin

news, world

Berlin zoo's giant panda Meng Meng has given birth to twins, the zoo has announced, marking a joyous breakthrough for its breeding program. "Meng Meng became a mom - twice! We are so happy, we are speechless!" Zoo Tierpark Berlin tweeted early on Monday. The births are the first of their kind in the German capital. The first panda baby was born on Saturday evening after a gestation period of 147 days. Around one hour later, Meng Meng gave birth to her second baby. "Meng Meng and her two young have made it through the birth fine and are doing well," zoo director and vet Andreas Knieriem said in a statement. The six-year-old had been artificially inseminated in April to increase her chances of conceiving during her narrow annual fertile window. "All of Berlin is thrilled by these two new arrivals and I expressly congratulate Knieriem and his team," Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller said in the zoo's statement. The sperm was obtained from a male resident of the zoo, eight-year-old panda Jiao Qing. Both pandas are on loan from China. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/ef78ce7c-d06d-43cc-92aa-03fa751a756b.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg