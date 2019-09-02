Qld CCC investigates Moreton Bay mayor

news, national

Queensland's crime and corruption watchdog is investigating the Moreton Bay council mayor's ownership of a property in that region. The Crime and Corruption Commission says it is investigating several allegations of corrupt conduct in the Moreton Bay Regional Council. This includes allegations relating to Mayor Allan Sutherland and the ownership of a block of land in Burpengary, the CCC says. The probe is the latest in a string of investigations by the CCC into local council corruption allegations. Moreton Bay Regional Council has previously come to the attention of the CCC through its Operation Belcarra, which investigated complaints of possible local government corruption in the March 2016 elections. Mr Sutherland was cleared by the CCC after concerns were raised about his advertising and fundraising practices in the lead-up to the polls. Australian Associated Press

