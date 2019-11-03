news, national, child, stealing, abduction, bendigo, azzopardi, nanny, au pair

A serial fraudster has been charged with two counts of child stealing after allegedly posing as an au pair in Bendigo. Samantha Azzopardi was arrested by investigators after she was found with a 10-month-old baby and a four-year-old girl in Pall Mall last week. The girls were returned to their parents unharmed. Bendigo Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives have charged Ms Azzopardi with two counts of child stealing and stating a false name. Police allege the she forged documents so she could be hired as an au pair. Detectives also charged the 31-year-old with handling stolen goods, after she was allegedly found with a passport and driver's licence in July which had been stolen from a Brighton East woman last year. It's not the first time Ms Azzopardi has been involved in a bizarre fraud and she has amassed over 40 aliases. In June it emerged that Ms Azzopardi had posed as an au pair for a Brighton East couple. They claim she lived with them in their home and looked after their young daughter. In 2017 it emerged that she had posed as a 13-year-old Sydney foster child and received nearly $20,000 worth of services from the NSW government and charities before she was found out. In 2013 she was found wandering dazed and confused along Dublin's main shopping strip and led authorities to believe she was a teenage sex-trafficking victim from eastern Europe. Just six months after she was deported from Ireland she managed to obtain an Australian passport and return to Ireland where she was also working as an au pair. She later moved on to Canada where, using the alias Aurora Hepburn, she claimed she was 14 and had been a victim of an abduction, sexual assault and torture. Both incidents cost local authorities hundreds of thousands of dollars. Ms Azzopardi has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Monday. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/3ef9a13c-08c6-4de6-a643-9df1d38c1a7c.JPG/r3_0_1017_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg