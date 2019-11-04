news, court-and-crime,

AN aunt of a baby allegedly killed by his Benalla father is calling for donations to help the little boy's mother. Charee Pool launched the appeal on Facebook to raise money in the wake of the death of seven-week old Lucas at a Melbourne hospital last week. Contributions flowed in as Lucas' father Joseph McDonald reappeared in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Monday after being charged with his son's murder at the weekend. The court heard McDonald, 22, may have an undiagnosed medical condition. It was McDonald's first time in custody and he should be handled as a vulnerable prisoner because of the nature of the offence, his lawyer Tony Hargreaves said. IN OTHER NEWS: Prosecutors have sought a neuropathologist's report which they expect to take up to three months to complete. Mr Hargreaves requested McDonald receive health help as soon as possible, noting he may have an undiagnosed medical condition. Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said McDonald could face court by videolink when the case returns on March 30. Lucas died at Melbourne Monash children's hospital last Tuesday after having been admitted to Benalla hospital with life-threatening injuries on October 25. In her Facebook appeal, Ms Pool described Lucas as a "beautiful baby boy" and wrote her sister-in-law now had to raise her three year-old first born "by herself through no fault of her own. "If you can help at all it would be highly appreciated," Ms Pool stated. "My sister-in-law doesn't want anything from anyone but I feel this will help her have her independence and be able to start grieving without having financial worries as well." - with AAP

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/4a2ca86f-0aa4-4dee-908a-f8b308f6771d.jpg/r0_293_671_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg