Ex-RAAF chiefs call for more strike power

Two former RAAF chiefs have called for an urgent review of Australia's strike capabilities to meet the threat from China amid concerns of a US withdrawal from the region. Retired air marshals Leo Davies and Geoff Brown say Australia may need to acquire a strategic bomber, drones and land-based ballistic missiles to better defend the nation and protect maritime routes in the future. "The force that we used to carry out nation building in the Middle East cannot defend our sea lines of communication or prevent the lodgement of hostile power in the Indo-Pacific region,'' Mr Davies told The Australian. "But without a reset we will keep developing it against an outdated set of strategic circumstances." Mr Brown predicted the air force was likely to overtake the army as the security force of "first resort''. "As an advanced technological nation about to get deeply into space we should be playing to our strengths,'' he told the newspaper. "Investment in air crew and technology is actually incredibly efficient for a small nation with an educated population." Australian Associated Press

