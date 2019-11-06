Teachers fail to cater to disabled kids

news, national

Some teachers are "resisting diversity" in their classrooms and failing to cater for disabled students, the disability royal commission has been told. Special education teachers say despite some students having "complex needs", there is no reason they cannot attend and thrive in mainstream schools. After days of disturbing evidence from parents who say their children were relentlessly bullied, the commission on Wednesday heard from three teachers who said disabled students should be valued and welcomed in schools. However, some teachers are "resisting diversity", they told the commission. Loren Swancutt, regional head of the special education service, says reluctant teachers are failing to cater to the needs of disabled students. "Individualised adjustments aren't necessarily fore-fronted and planned for - therefore the child cannot successfully engage in lessons," she said. At least one school in Queensland has not yet introduced disabled students into their classrooms, she said. "They are currently still offering segregated classes for students with disabilities," Ms Swancutt said. The commission was told some schools managed a greater inclusive program for disabled students. "Ultimately, it's a willingness ... and a moral imperative within the key leaders of our school to turn this ship away from something that we knew was not right practice and to head into uncharted waters with nothing more than it being the socially just thing to do," Ms Swancutt said. "That's always the question that everyone asks, hoping for the magic wand. Ultimately, it comes down to culture and leadership." The teachers from Ingham, Bowen and Thuringowa all told the commission their inclusive programs were developed on their own initiatives, not through education guidelines. "A lot of academic research rigour ... was conducted .. to ensure we were heading in the right direction," Ms Swancutt said. The three teachers outlined some of the challenges teachers of disabled students face if children need help with severe medical issues. * PEG feeding (a feeding tube to the stomach), * venting (an opening for the escape of a gas or liquid or for the relief of pressure) * catheterisation (drain the bladder and collect urine" and toileting). Disabilities they deal with include autism, dyslexia mental health issues and conditions such as asthma. "Every one of those students attends mainstream classroom, every one of those students accesses the curriculum at their level, every one of those students receives the support they require for their complex needs," Catherine Morris, head of special education services at Bowen high school said. "They attend all and participate in all school events. And they are definitely valued members of our school community." Earlier, a mother of five disabled children who battled tirelessly for them to have the same rights as everyone told the commission there was a long way to go. "I would like to see the general public's perception towards the education of students with a disability change," she said. "I would like people to realise that the way students with disability are currently treated is not okay." The hearing will continue on Wednesday afternoon. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/7d935fec-a8e1-4505-8616-a4d3ab0601fa.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg