Court told Vic mine blaze was foreseeable

A fire that raged at a Victorian coal mine for weeks spewing out smoke was foreseeable but the company did not take enough steps to prevent the blaze, a court has heard. The operator of the Latrobe Valley's Hazelwood Power Station is on trial over the fire, which started inside a worked-out coal mine on February 9, 2014 and burned for 45 days. "The risk of a fire like this occurring was entirely foreseeable," prosecutor Sally Flynn told the jury during her closing arguments on Wednesday. "Coal mining is an undertaking that has several obvious hazards and risks. Most obvious is the risk of fire." She said the risk of fire at the site was ever-present and Hazelwood Power Corporation failed to properly take this into account and did not take reasonable practicable measures to prevent them. "Those employees deserved better, they deserved a safe workplace... the accused company failed to provide that," Ms Flynn said. "Even though they knew the risk of bushfires was present, even though they knew there was plantations and forests just outside their door." Three key elements needed - adverse weather conditions, fire and exposed brown coal - were present on the day of the blaze, Ms Flynn said. The case was not about the outcome but the risk of fire and whether the company put in reasonably practicable measures to limit risk, she said. "Just because something hasn't yet occurred it doesn't mean you don't have to plan for it," the prosecutor said. Smoke from the blaze also affected people in the town of Morwell and one woman lost her voice and attributed it to the mine fire. The company is charged with breaches including failing to do an adequate risk assessment, failing to install alternative power and failing to have a reticulated water pipe system for worked-out mines. The closing arguments in front of Justice Andrew Keogh will continue on Thursday. Australian Associated Press

