Alleged killer of Angry's son fronts court

A 21-year-old man accused of bashing the youngest son of rock star Angry Anderson to death has fronted a Sydney court. Mathew Flame, 21, was allegedly under the influence of MDMA, marijuana and alcohol when he beat Liam Anderson, 26, to death on a Queenscliff street in November 2018. Flame appeared via audio-visual link in Central Local Court on Thursday where his matter was set down for arraignment on December 6. He did not speak, except to confirm he could hear the court. Bail was not applied for and it was formally refused by Magistrate Margaret Quinn. Australian Associated Press

