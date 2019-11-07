Man arrested after 15 found in UK truck

news, world

A man has been arrested after 15 people were found in the back of a truck in the British county of Wiltshire, three weeks after the bodies of 39 migrants were discovered in a container in Essex. Police were called by a member of the public on Wednesday evening following reports of "suspicious activity" involving the vehicle and closed major roads near Chippenham. A man aged in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assisting with illegal entry and is in custody. All of the people who were discovered in the truck are believed to be over the age of 16 and none is thought to be in a serious condition, police said. One person has been taken to hospital for further checks while the others have been taken into custody. The discovery comes after eight people were arrested by police in Vietnam earlier this week in connection with the deaths of eight women and 31 men on October 23 in Essex. They were held on Sunday on suspicion of organising people smuggling overseas. The 39 victims who were discovered in the back of the refrigerated truck are thought to have been Vietnamese. So far two people have been charged in the UK, while several others are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/92163e56-2e17-49e8-9947-36c14b2efdee.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg