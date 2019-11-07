What is in the ALP federal election review

news, national

KEY FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS IN LABOR ELECTION REVIEW FINDINGS * Labor did not settle on a persuasive strategy for winning the election. * Labor did not craft a simple narrative that unified its many policies. * Labor failed to campaign sufficiently and consistently on reasons to vote against the coalition. * Labor targeted too many seats, such that resources were spread too thinly and the campaign's impact was diluted. * Labor's election campaign did not adapt to the new Liberal leader (Scott Morrison) and his reframing of the election as a choice between himself and Bill Shorten. * Bill Shorten's unpopularity contributed to the election loss. * Voter trust in politics has collapsed. * Labor's policies on negative gearing and franking credits ... (exposed) Labor to a coalition attack that these spending measures would risk the Budget, the economy and the jobs of economically insecure, low-income workers. * Despite some early slips, Labor leader Bill Shorten performed solidly during the campaign, including bettering his rival in three debates. * Queensland, outer-metropolitan, provincial and rural Australia swung against Labor while inner-metropolitan areas swung to Labor. * Labor's ambiguous language on Adani, combined with some anti-coal rhetoric and the coalition's campaign associating Labor with the Greens in voters' minds, devastated its support in the coal mining communities of regional Queensland and the Hunter Valley. RECOMMENDATIONS * Labor should position itself as a party of economic growth and reform, job creation and rising living standards, drawing upon and expanding on its past economic reforms. * Labor should adopt the language of inclusion, abandoning divisive rhetoric, including references to "the big end of town". * Without compromising existing support, Labor should broaden its support base by improving its standing with economically insecure, low-income working families, groups within the Christian community and Australians living in regional and rural Australia. * Labor should pursue legislation capping individual political donations and legislation for truth in political advertising. * Labor should focus on fewer target seats and do more to ensure robust local campaign organisations are in place. * The ALP's National Platform should be reviewed and focused on values and principles, with the development of policy detail and the timing of releasing policies being the responsibility of the shadow ministry and the leadership group. * The ALP's National Conference should be held by the end of 2020. (SOURCE: Review of Labor's 2019 Federal Election Campaign, by Craig Emerson and Jay Weatherill) Australian Associated Press

