State of fire emergency declared in Qld

news, national

A state of fire emergency has been declared across more than forty areas in Queensland with dangerous conditions expected to continue into next week. Fifty fires were burning across the state on Saturday, the worst north of Noosa on the Sunshine Coast which destroyed a home and forced thousands from their homes. Fire and Emergency Services acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said the state of fire emergency prohibits all outdoor fires in 42 local government areas. "We're experiencing tinder box-like conditions across much of the state and all it takes is one spark to start a fire that may burn for days," Mr Wassing said in a statement. "The declaration also prohibits welding, grinding and the use of oxyacetylene cutting or heating outdoors," he said. The Noosa fire is so dangerous police have warned the thousands of evacuated residents they can't return to their homes on Saturday night. People in Noosa Banks, Noosa North Shore and areas of Cooroibah and Ringtail Creek should not try to return to their properties, police said. The fire is being fought on the ground and from the air as the evacuees shelter with friends or at the J Noosa, Noosa Leisure Centre, Cooroy Library and the Christian Outreach Centre at Beckmans Road, Noosaville. Frail and elderly residents are being looked after at Noosa's library. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told evacuated residents they would get appropriate counselling. "Because when they actually have to suddenly get up and leave their home and belongings it can be very distressing," she said. One firefighter has broken a leg, but no other injuries have been reported. Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said firefighters saved many properties. "I think when eventually the areas are opened up and people can see how close these fires came to property they'll be aware of what an incredible job the firefighting team did," Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said. The fire started at Cooroibah before jumping the river to Teewah, creeping towards Tewantin and Noosa North Shore. Residents of Tewantin outside of the evacuation boundary are now being allowed to return to their homes. Further to the south, residents were told evacuate from near the Thornton bushfire in the Lockyer Valley. People have also been told to get out of the path of a bushfire at Tarome in the Scenic Rim, and a grass fire at Cobraball, southwest of Yeppoon. Stewart Ashton, a Scenic Rim cattle farmer, says it is another blow for the region hit so hard by blazes at the start of the fire season. "Things are getting pretty grim out here with this wind blowing," Mr Ashton told the ABC. A statewide fire ban is in place for forests and national parks. Dangerous conditions across the Scenic Rim and much of the southeast were moving north into central Queensland. Conditions are expected to ease on Monday but flare up again on Tuesday. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/cc48ea46-4003-4b13-b495-46109d1644e9.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg