Total fire bans remain in WA

Catastrophic fire conditions are forecast for parts of Western Australia on Sunday, with high temperatures, and the risk of 'dry lightning'. Fire bans remain in place over almost half the state, though no major bushfires are currently burning. Eight bushfire alerts have been issued by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services. With temperatures of up to 40C forecast, 'catastrophic conditions' were expected for the Esperance-Goldfields and eastern Wheatbelt regions. Under that rating, fire would be uncontrollable, unpredictable and fast-moving. Extreme conditions were also expected for the Eucla, inland and coastal areas of Ravensthorpe, and west into southern parts of the Wheatbelt. Most of the state's southwest also faced the possibility of thunderstorms and "dry lightning", which could spark blazes. Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said the risk posed by high temperatures on the weekend was compounded by forecast strong winds. "Those strong winds are the reasons the fire danger gets elevated because of the challenges we have controlling fires in these conditions," he told reporters on Saturday. He urged people to discuss their fire plan and not to take the risk lightly, even in metropolitan areas. On Saturday, a fire broke out in Cataby, 170km north of Perth, at 2.45pm and was brought under control about 90 minutes later. An emergency warning was issued for the northern Perth suburb of Gnangara about 12.50pm before a fire was contained and the warning downgraded. Mr.Klemm said the dry conditions are comparable to 2015 when the Waroona-Yarloop fire ripped through the state's southwest. In that blaze lasting 17 days, two people were killed and more than 69,000 hectares of land was burnt. Australian Associated Press

