Latest on bushfires in NSW and Queensland

The latest on the bushfires in NSW and Queensland NSW: * Three people dead * Up to 30 people injured * At least 150 homes destroyed, the figure is expected to rise * Seventy-two fires burning across the state, 36 not under control, 13 fires listed as watch and act * Emergency warning at Bills Crossing Crowdry on the NSW mid-north coast * Rural Fire Service has issued a warning ahead of conditions worsening on Tuesday, saying it will be a "dangerous day" and "homes and lives will be at risk" * Firefighters are currently using favourable conditions to try and control the fires already burning * Statewide total fire ban has been declared for Monday and Tuesday QLD: * Fifty one bushfires burning with emergency warnings continuing at Cooroibah and Ringtail Creek, north of Noosa on the Sunshine Coast * Emergency warning at Adelaide Park, part of the Cobraball and Bungundarra fire in the Yeppoon hinterland * The central Queensland fire is 14 kilometres long and six km wide * Sixteen structures - including multiple homes - damaged or destroyed by the Cobraball and Bungundarra fire * More than 6000 hectares of grazing, agricultural and bushland been burnt by the Cobraball fire * Since it began the Cooroibah fire has also raged through parts of northern suburbs of Noosa * Some residents of Tewantin were allowed home on Saturday * Residents of Noosa North Shore, Noosa Banks and Daintree Park were being allowed back in controlled stages on Sunday * One home lost at Cooroibah and three sheds * One firefighter suffered a broken leg in the Cooroibah blaze * State of fire emergency declared across 42 local government area * Weather conditions causing severe fire danger across the state's southeast corner have moved north into central Queensland Australian Associated Press

