Police reject custody death criminal probe

Victoria Police insist individual officers should not be criminally investigated over the death in custody of Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day, saying there is no evidence to suggest they need to be. But Ms Day's family argues the investigation is necessary to ensure accountability over the death and prevent others. The 55-year-old grandmother fell and suffered a head injury while in a regional Victorian police cell after being arrested for drunkenness on a train on December 5, 2017. She died two weeks later. In a final written submission to an inquest into the death, Ms Day's family argued it is "possible" police committed offences which coroner Caitlin English should refer to the Department of Public Prosecutions. They also want the coroner to acknowledge systemic racism and unconscious bias were central to Ms Day's death, because public drunkenness laws were more likely to be applied to her as an Aboriginal woman. The family further want the coroner to recommend police should not have the opportunity to investigate other police. "There is no doubt in our mind that Victoria Police are responsible for our mum's death, that she died in custody because police targeted her for being Aboriginal, then ignored her and left her to die on the floor of a police cell," Belinda Day told reporters in Melbourne on Monday. But lawyer for the chief commissioner of Victoria Police Graham Ashton, Rachel Ellyard, says the submission reflects the family's "feelings" and "deep distress" over the death. "Those reflections...are not evidence. They are not the material upon which Your Honour can act," she told the court during final oral submissions on Monday. She said the inquest heard no evidence that an indictable offence occurred. "The evidence isn't there. If it were, Your Honour would long since have made the referral." The lawyer also disregarded the suggestion that police involved in Ms Day's situation had been driven by racism. "This case isn't what everyone feared it might have been," she said. "There was no inappropriate regard, consciously or unconsciously, to her Aboriginality." Australian Associated Press

