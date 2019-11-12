PM at business lunch as NSW battles fires

news, national

Scott Morrison is heading to a pre-arranged business lunch on the NSW Central Coast as the state braces for catastrophic bushfire conditions. The prime minister will address the sold-out Chamber of Commerce function at the Gosford Racecourse on Tuesday. "Scott Morrison has established a reputation as someone who listens to people and solves difficult policy problems," the event invitation said. Mr Morrison is then expected to fly to Canberra to attend meetings at the bushfire emergency centre. "Let's hope today is a boring day," he told 2GB radio host Ray Hadley on Tuesday morning. "I just want to assure people, Ray, that everything that can be done is being done." Mr Morrison said the NSW government was well placed to respond to the bushfires with international support and the Army on stand-by. "Nature will throw some curve balls today no doubt," he said. "The one mercy in all of this is there's been a few days to prepare and for people to get ready and I trust people have been doing that." Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/c1c27923-8fd8-4f59-a0ee-7e42efbd6503.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg