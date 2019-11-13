Katy Perry named as headline T20 talent

news, national

US pop star Katy Perry will perform at the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne in 2020. Perry will perform on March 8 - International Women's Day - at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the pre-game show and the post-match celebration, organisers said in a statement on Wednesday. Today marks 100 days until the start of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, with hosts and defending champions Australia to take on India in a blockbuster opening match at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21. Australian Associated Press

