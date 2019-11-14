Trump impeachment hearings televised

news, world

The top US diplomat in Ukraine, testifying in the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, has linked the president more directly to a pressure campaign on Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically. William Taylor was one of two career diplomats who testified before the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Wednesday as a crucial new phase began in the impeachment inquiry that threatens Trump's presidency even as he seeks re-election in 2020. Both Taylor and George Kent testified about their concerns about pressure by Trump and allies to get Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden in a dramatic hearing that pitted Democratic and Republican lawmakers against each other. An important disclosure came from Taylor, acting ambassador to Ukraine, who pointed to the Republican president's keen interest in getting Ukraine to investigate Biden, a former vice president, and reiterated his understanding that $US391 million in US security aid was withheld from Kiev unless it cooperated. Taylor said a member of his staff overheard a July 26 phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, a former political donor appointed as a senior diplomat, in which the Republican president asked about those investigations and Sondland told him that the Ukrainians were ready to proceed. Following the call - which occurred a day after Trump had asked Ukraine's president during a phone call to conduct the investigations - the staff member asked Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, what Trump thought about Ukraine, Taylor said. "Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for," Taylor testified, referring to Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Asked by Adam Schiff, the committee's Democratic chairman, if that meant Trump cared more about the investigations than about Ukraine, Taylor said: "Yes, sir." Republican lawmakers called Taylor's account hearsay and noted Ukraine's president has not said he felt pressured by Trump. With a potential television audience of tens of millions looking on, Schiff opened the historic session - the first impeachment drama in two decades - in an ornate hearing room packed with journalists, lawmakers and members of the public. Schiff's accusations that Trump abused his power was met by a staunch denial by the panel's senior Republican, Devin Nunes, that Trump and his aides improperly pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election. The focus of the inquiry is on the July 25 telephone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open a corruption investigation into Biden and his son Hunter Biden and into a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 U.S. election. Hunter Biden had been a board member for a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma. Taylor said at the outset: "I am not here to take one side or the other, or to advocate for any particular outcome of these proceedings." Taylor is now the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in Kiev. Kent oversees Ukraine policy at the State Department. "I do not believe the United States should ask other countries to engage in selective, politically associated investigations or prosecutions against opponents of those in power, because such selective actions undermine the rule of law regardless of the country," Kent said. Australian Associated Press

