Gold Coast braces for schoolies invasion

Schoolies have been warned not to risk their lives by balcony hopping just days after a young New Zealander fell to his death from a Gold Coast high-rise. About 18,000 graduating Year 12 students are expected to start arriving on the glitter strip from Friday night. The 22-year-old New Zealander who died on Tuesday wasn't an end-of-school reveller but schoolies have been killed or horrifically injured in balcony falls in previous years. "Don't jump between balconies ... I don't want my people having to deliver death messages," Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Brian Wilkins told reporters. "I want school leavers to go home to their families." Friday is the last day of school for almost 38,000 Queensland Year 12 students. About 25,000 of them have completed special education sessions aimed at keeping them safe during schoolies, with advice on drug and alcohol risks, social media and privacy, sexual health and consent. Australian Associated Press

