Aerial appliance used to battle Wodonga factory fire

news, local-news, Bradken Wodonga, Country Fire Authority, NSW Fire and Rescue

UPDATE: Bradken Wodonga says its operations haven't been greatly affected by a fire at its Queen Street premises on Friday evening. A spokeswoman for the metal foundry said the site was evacuated safely and investigations into the cause continued. "Importantly no one was injured during this event," she said. "The impacted area has been quarantined while we do our investigations and this is not significantly impacting our operations." A Country Fire Authority spokesman said an aerial appliance allowed firefighters to attack the blaze from above. "We had an active fire in a hopper attached to the premises," he said. "We're currently investigating the cause of the fire." The CFA spokesman said the call came in just before 8pm, with Wodonga crews attending and police assisting with traffic control. Albury Central Fire and Rescue NSW supplied the aerial appliance, arriving on the scene about 8.15pm. A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said operations continued until just before 9pm. "It's all part of that shared firefighting resources that all firefighting agencies do," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: FRIDAY: Fire services are responding to a reported structure fire at Bradken this evening. Multiple CFA trucks and a specialist Fire Rescue NSW truck have arrived on scene and are working to control the fire. Queen Street is closed.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/rv6MQWjvnMEraft8Jq2Ac3/c2c63c8b-ce6b-46e0-a60c-15dc80aaae43.jpg/r0_101_4866_2850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg