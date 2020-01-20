Bone missing in Claremont killings case

news, national

A post-mortem examination revealed a bone was missing from Jane Rimmer's neck, the Claremont serial killings trial has heard. Former Telstra technician and confessed rapist Bradley Robert Edwards, 51, is fighting allegations he murdered Sarah Spiers, 18, Ms Rimmer, 23, and Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1996 and 1997. Superintendent John Leembruggen, who was a Macro Taskforce detective at the time, told the WA Supreme Court on Monday he briefly attended Ms Rimmer's post-mortem, then went to the Wellard bushland where her body had been dumped to tell colleagues her hyoid bone was missing. WA's so-called trial of the century previously heard she had suffered a neck injury. Supt Leembruggen also collected a pocket knife found in the area, which prosecutors allege was the type issued to Telecom/Telstra employees at the time. He said he later looked into telecommunication work done in the area the previous year. "We rang Telstra and Optus to see what they might have done," he testified. "They provided us with some maps and information, and no further enquires were arising." He later collected Ms Rimmer's watch, which a horserider had found nearby. Supt Leembruggen said he also attended Ms Glennon's Eglinton crime scene with two FBI-trained consultants - Victorian profiler Claude Minisini and US officer David Caldwell, who had experience in serial murder investigations. The superintendent, who said he never got closer than two metres to the body, is yet to be cross-examined. Former mortuary technician Graham Paul testified he did not recall opening Ms Glennon's body bag to measure her 150cm height and her weight, which was 32kg due to decomposition. He added he would not open a bag if the body was decomposed and had been involved in a homicide. "There's the aspect of contamination and keeping everything in continuity with the process," he said. Mr Paul said he wore double gloves, overalls and boots. Footage was played in court but not viewed by the public gallery after Justice Stephen Hall earlier ruled such distressing vision should be obscured. Mr Paul was grilled under cross-examination about his actions, with the video showing he used a sponge to wipe his hand and also placed it on the ground. He also handled her shirt, which prosecutors allege had fibres from Telstra-issued work clothes. The footage further showed Mr Paul with a towel over his shoulder after hair was removed from Ms Glennon. Prosecutors allege fibres removed from her hair are linked to Edwards. Asked whether he knew in the mid-1990s that he could leave DNA on a body by touching it, he replied: "There's always a chance of cross-contamination but to what extent, I think, it was just limited knowledge." Asked whether he was less careful in this autopsy than any others, he replied: "I was just acting on the instructions of the people there." Mr Paul added he would "never be less careful" with anyone and "you had to be aware of what you were doing". Inspector Mark Bordin, who was a detective at the time, testified he took Polaroid photographs at Ms Glennon's crime scene but never touched the body. He and the two FBI-trained experts were also present for the post-mortem. Insp Bordin said he mostly stayed back but at one point looked at an item through a microscope. He is also yet to be cross-examined. Edwards' defence team has argued evidence in the case may have been contaminated. Australian Associated Press

