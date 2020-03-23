Scaled-down federal parliament meets

news, national

SCALED-DOWN PARLIAMENT SITTING * Leader of the House Christian Porter and Government Senate Leader Mathias Cormann to set out the day's program at 10am AEDT. * House to suspend shortly after 10am to allow Labor caucus to meet. * House to resume sitting around 11am to deal with coronavirus economic response bills. * Question time in the House and Senate at 2pm. * Debate to resume on economic response bills after question time. * Three budget "supply" bills to be introduced, debated and passed. * Both chambers expected to wrap up business on Monday before adjourning to a date to be set. LIST OF BILLS * Advances provided under the annual Appropriations Acts--Report for 2018-19-- Consideration * Appropriation Bill (No.3) 2019-2020 Appropriation Bill (No.4) 2019-2020 * Farm Household Support Amendment (Relief Measures) Bill (No. 1) 2020 * Australian Education Amendment (Direct Measure of Income) Bill 2020 * Coronavirus Economic Response Package Omnibus Bill 2020 Boosting Cash Flow for Employers (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill 2020 * Assistance for Severely Affected Regions (Special Appropriation) (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill 2020 Appropriation (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill (No. 1) 2019-2020 * Appropriation (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill (No. 2) 2019-2020 * Structured Finance Support (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill 2020 * Australian Business Growth Fund (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill 2020 * Guarantee of Lending to Small and Medium Enterprises (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill 2020 * Supply Bill (No. 1) 2020-2021 Supply Bill (No. 2) 2020-2021 Supply (Parliamentary Departments) Bill (No. 1) 2020-2021. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/de20b8b9-6fb7-4c9e-b8f5-4034cf2e7b2e.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg