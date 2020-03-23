Qld drug debt kidnapper to be released

news, national

A Queensland man who kidnapped and assaulted another man over a drug debt, before feeding him a chicken schnitzel, will be released from jail after receiving a suspended sentence. Bradley James Mendola, 33, pleaded guilty to kidnap for ransom, assault and multiple drug possession charges after he held Joshua Steven Gajzmelski captive in March 2018. Mendola and his co-offender Nicholas Seabrook took Mr Gajzmelski to a Mount Gravatt apartment saying he owed $1400 for drugs, the Brisbane Supreme Court was told on Monday. "The complainant was assaulted and threatened with a shotgun. His hands were tied together with zip-ties," prosecutor Judy Geary said. "(Later) he was assaulted again, causing an injury to the top of his head. His head was wrapped in bandage that was covered in blood." "He was detained fro a considerable period of time." Mr Gajzmelski was told to "ring around and obtain the money any way he could". After trying numerous people, Mr Gajzmelski called his quick-thinking sister who said she would electronically transfer the funds but instead called police. They traced the calls and used Seabrook's bank details to find the men. A previous court hearing was told Mr Gajzmelski was allowed to shower and shared a chicken schnitzel meal with his captors once they believed the money was coming. "You were actively involved in the assault and there is little to say in your favour," Justice Glenn Martin told Mendola. He was sentenced to four years' imprisonment suspended immediately. Seabrook was previously sentenced to five years' imprisonment suspended after 18 months. Australian Associated Press

