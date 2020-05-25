Tasmanians still driving much less, is it the new normal?

news, national, Tasmania, Apple, Google, coronavirus

The nation's driving behaviour has snapped a long way back towards normal, but Tasmanians still appear to be doing fewer than half the unfamiliar trips they did before the coronavirus pandemic. That is going by data from tech giant Apple which showed requests for driving instructions via Apple Maps nationally were down by 17 per cent between January 13 and May 22, compared to a drop of 37 per cent between January 3 and May 4. Tasmanians were making 57 per cent fewer Apple Maps driving requests by May 22 than they were on January 13, down only slightly from 66 per cent fewer in the period to May 4. It was unclear so far how much of the difference related to Tasmania's relatively strict movement restrictions, or whether the pandemic had brought a lasting change to Tasmanians' driving patterns. How many Tasmanians remain working from home into the long term is likely to be a factor. Separate data from Google showed Tasmanian visits to recreational and retail sites had increased markedly. They were down by 46 per cent comparing the period from January 3 to February 6 with late April. The drop-off was down to 34 per cent by mid-May. Visits to transit stations had picked up a little, from negative 59 per cent to negative 56 per cent, comparing the same periods, suggesting public transport remained very quiet. Visits to workplaces had only increased marginally by mid-May, from negative 26 per cent to negative 24 per cent. Grocery store and pharmacy visits remained subdued, running 18 per cent behind the January-February period after being down by 17 per cent in late April. Visits to parks had picked up slightly, from negative 60 per cent to negative 55 per cent, and residential visits had eased from a 16 per cent increase to a 12 per cent increase. The tech companies are making the depersonalised data available during the pandemic for the benefit of health authorities.

