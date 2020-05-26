Vic teacher positive, pupils resume class

news, national

A teacher tested positive for coronavirus just days before hundreds of thousands of Victorian students were expected to return to class. The teacher at Keilor Downs Secondary College tested positive on Friday, but Education Minister James Merlino said they had not been at the school, and close contacts weren't identified on site, so no further action was needed. The teacher is one of 17,500 education staff tested before the return of students from Prep to year two and years 11 and 12 on Tuesday. About 400,000 Victorian public and independent school students are expected to return to classrooms after learning from home for seven weeks since the start of term two. "My expectation is that attendance will be quite high," Mr Merlino said. "The very clear advice from the chief health officer is that all staff should return to school for face to face teaching, all students should return to school for face to face teaching." The government said it will provide an update on attendance rates later on Tuesday afternoon. Mr Merlino admitted there would still be challenges with no camps, staggered pick-up and drop-off times and extra cleaning among the changes. He also said remote schooling had provided a golden opportunity to learn after some students that were previously disengaged had excelled learning from home. "There are thousands and thousands of students across Victoria who have thrived through remote and flexible learning," he told reporters. "We need to learn from that and make it a feature of our education system." Mr Merlino announced an independent analysis will be conducted before holding an education leaders summit that will look into the matter. Years three to 10 go back on June 9, but students of any age with compromised immunity don't have to return. Meanwhile, Victoria recorded five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Three of them were returned travellers in hotel quarantine, one case was found in routine testing and another was attributed to a resident at HammondCare's Caulfield aged care centre. But that resident and another at the centre who earlier tested positive to COVID-19 have since returned negative tests, HammondCare said. Victoria has recorded 1610 cases with 56 active cases, while the death toll remains at 19. A total of 1533 people have recovered with more than 437,000 tests completed in the state. Eight people are in hospital including three patients in intensive care. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/4d78627c-037b-4be6-a645-02ec35b4552b.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg