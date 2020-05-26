Victorian schools are back, but different

news, national

Thousands of Victorian students have returned to schools after a seven-week hiatus that could change the future of education. As 400,000 Victorian school pupils resumed classroom learning on Tuesday, the government announced it will examine lessons from the experiment in statewide home schooling. "There is gold in the way that schools have responded, and we've got to mine that gold and make it a feature of our education system," Education Minister James Merlino told reporters. "Every principal I have spoken to, every teacher, talk about students who have re-engaged, students who disengaged at school seven weeks ago, are suddenly embracing their learning." In order to understand what can be learnt from flexible and remote schooling, Mr Merlino announced an independent analysis. He'll also hold a summit of education leaders later in June to examine what has worked during isolation and how it can be implemented in the education system. "Out of every crisis, there's an opportunity," he said. "Our schools have been doing a brilliant job and there are thousands and thousands of students across Victoria who have thrived through remote and flexible learning." Prep to year two and years 11 and 12 students returned to their desks after staggered pick-ups and drop-offs, with drink fountains being out-of-bounds among some of the changes. Up to 17,500 education staff were tested before the return of students to school, with a teacher at Keilor Downs Secondary College found positive for COVID-19. The teacher tested positive on Friday, but Mr Merlino said they had not been at the school and close contacts weren't identified on site, so no further action was needed. He also assured parents that the risk of coronavirus at schools was low, stressing the advice of the chief health officer that all students should return for face-to-face teaching. Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien criticised the return to school under an easing of coronavirus restrictions, while Premier Daniel Andrews tells Victorians to continue working from home during June. "The premier is giving mixed messages. I think Victorians are sensibly moving away from being at home to return to a sense of normality," he said. Years three to 10 go back on June 9, but students of any age with compromised immunity don't have to return. Meanwhile, Victoria recorded five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Three of them were returned travellers in hotel quarantine, one case was found in routine testing and another was attributed to a resident at HammondCare's Caulfield aged care centre. But that resident and another at the centre who earlier tested positive to COVID-19 have since returned negative tests, HammondCare said. Victoria has recorded 1610 cases with 56 active cases, while the death toll remains at 19. More than 437,000 tests have been completed in the state. Eight people are in hospital including three patients in intensive care. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/4d78627c-037b-4be6-a645-02ec35b4552b.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg