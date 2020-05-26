news, national,

Even the NSW Rural Fire Service wanted the $51.3 million raised by comedian Celeste Barber to be spread across other services. A ruling in the Supreme Court this week means firefighter colleagues in Victoria's Country Fire Authority cannot use a share of the funding, despite also dealing with the horrific Black Summer bushfires. Even though it was against its own interests, the RFS joined Barber's team in the Supreme Court to argue for the money to be distributed more widely. RFS spokesman Greg Allan told Australian Community Media the organisation respected her work to drive fundraising, but now had to accept the Supreme Court ruling. "Celeste Barber has done an absolutely amazing thing," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "When people gave to the fundraiser to start with, it was indicated that it was for the trustee. "People may have thought it was going to other charities as Celeste was hoping down the track after she started the initial campaign ... That's why we went to the Supreme Court to see if there would be some leeway to fulfill the wishes of Celeste and some people who may have donated hoping it was going to other areas. "The decision was it unfortunately can't go to other charities or services interstate." The RFS will be bound by the strict laws governing trusts, but the court ruled the money could go towards injured firefighters and the families of those killed on the job, plus trauma counselling for the organisation's members. "We're very thankful for those dollars that have been raised and we'll make sure that we use the money as appropriately as possible and we'll be very transparent with how the money is used," Mr Allan said. "It's going to go into local brigades that help out local communities. "It's a lot of money., but it will be used in the appropriate way." He said brigades had already started to apply for grants up to $10,000 as part of a $20 million fund set up with the raised money. The RFS has also promised to conduct statewide projects to upgrade helmets, respiratory protection, vehicles and telecommunication systems. If you're looking to stay up to date on COVID-19, sign up for our twice-daily digest here.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/CXnecSe9En4WWrpX4sC8Fx/6faf29b2-1265-45fb-8a5c-f33b5a34db08.jpg/r0_4_800_456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg