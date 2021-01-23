Man bitten on arm by shark in NSW

news, national

A man will undergo surgery after being bitten by a shark in the NSW Hunter region. The 58-year-old suffered severe cuts to his left arm at Lake Macquarie's Yarrawonga Park about 6.30pm on Saturday. The man was swimming with a woman, 56, who helped pull him to shore. NSW Ambulance says he was conscious when paramedics came to his aid and he was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition. "Bystanders did a great job applying a makeshift tourniquet before paramedic crews arrived. This was potentially life-saving for the patient," NSW Ambulance Inspector Grahame Rathbone said. "When you get a call to attend a shark attack, you never really know the full extent of the injuries until you get on scene." Police say they are working with NSW Fisheries to identify the species. Australian Associated Press

