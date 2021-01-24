multimedia, photos-and-video, Murrumbidgee Police District, arson, Whitton, NSW Rural Fire Service, grass fires

POLICE have charged a volunteer NSW Rural Fire Service member after allegedly deliberately lighting grass fires in in the Riverina in recent months. Murrumbidgee Police District detectives investigated more than 30 suspicious fires in Whitton, 40km south of Griffith, between November 2020 and January 2021. The investigations under Strike Force Rummery led police to arrest a 30-year-old man at a home in Whitton just after 11am on Friday, January 22. IN OTHER NEWS: Investigators seized numerous items of interest from the home for forensic examination, and the man was taken to Griffith Police Station where he was charged with five counts intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to spread it. He was refused bail to appear at Wagga Bail Court on Saturday, January 23, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.

