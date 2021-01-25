Warnings issued for two Melbourne fires

news, national

Suburbs in Melbourne's west are on smoke alert because of a fire at a recycling centre. The blaze started before 6am on Monday and is now under control, according to Fire Rescue Victoria. As Melbourne swelters through a heatwave, the Eastern Freeway was also closed outbound on Monday because of a truck fire. A pile of waste material caught fire at the recycling centre and it took about 40 firefighters to bring it under control. Smoke from the fire was blowing south and advice was issued for 17 nearby suburbs including Altona, Williamstown, Laverton, Newport, Point Cook and Sunshine West. Authorities said there was no threat to the community but people should monitor conditions and avoid the area if possible. "If you are sensitive to smoke or you live with someone who is sensitive to smoke you should close windows and doors. Turn off heating and cooling systems," Fire Rescue Victoria said. It said it took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. "This is expected to be a protracted incident and crews will remain on scene to ensure it is safe," it said. As the temperature hit 38C in Melbourne by midday, a truck fire had blocked the Eastern Freeway at Doncaster. But the inbound lanes were reopened after midday, with motorists urged to avoid the area. A smoke warning was also issued for nearby Balwyn North, Box Hill, Doncaster and Mont Albert North. Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/3cc3c18a-8a0f-4af9-be4e-eb51a00d892e.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg