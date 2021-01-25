Homes feared lost in Adelaide bushfire

news, national

Homes and other structures are feared to be destroyed by a bushfire in the hills southeast of Adelaide. The Cherry Garden blaze in the Mount Lofty Ranges peaked at emergency level on Monday morning but had been downgraded to advice level by early afternoon. More than 400 firefighters have worked to control the blaze, which has burned more than 2500 hectares of land. Country Fire Service deputy state controller Yvette Dowling says crews are assessing damage in the Mount Bold area. She said two homes were either damaged or destroyed and up to 11 structures in all may have been hit by the fire. "We're not sure if they were domestic dwellings or outbuildings at this stage," she said. Ms Dowling said considering the scorching conditions on Sunday, when the fire sparked, it was lucky the damage was not worse. "There hasn't been a fire through that area for some time, probably Ash Wednesday," she said. "So the fuel loads were very high. As we know, it's been very dry here in South Australia." Rain is forecast to sweep across the area on Monday afternoon but is unlikely to put the blaze out and incoming winds could increase fire activity. The fire is expected to be active for at least several days, the CFS says. The fire has sent smoke across Adelaide, with health authorities warning people to stay indoors where possible. Meanwhile, a man is expected to appear in court on Monday charged with starting a bushfire at a separate spot in the Adelaide Hills. A patrol car spotted a vehicle speeding away from the fire on Piggott Range Road at Clarendon on Sunday evening. Police stopped the car and arrested the 60-year-old, who faces charges of causing a bushfire, unlicensed driving and drink driving, and engaging in a police pursuit. "(It's a concern) while we've got crews out fighting fires ... there could be someone lighting them up behind you, putting our firefighters at risk," Ms Dowling said. He was refused bail to appear in Christies Beach Magistrates Court. The fire was put out by members of the public and caused minimal damage, police said, adding investigations are ongoing. Australian Associated Press

