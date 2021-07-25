Spain's Elvira leads Wales Open by six

sport, local-sport

Spain's Nacho Elvira, who hasn't had a top-10 finish in two years, will carry a six-shot lead into the final round of the Wales Open after continuing his remarkable return to form at Celtic Manor. The Spaniard arrived at the former Ryder Cup venue in Newport having made just two of his last 11 cuts, but rounds of 64-67-66 have put him in total control at 16-under in the European Tour event. England's Callum Shinkwin matched the lowest round of the week with a 63 on Saturday, but he may need to repeat that feat if he is to have a chance of reining in the leader, who is looking for his first win on the European Tour. Elvira bogeyed the first after starting with a two-shot advantage but responded with birdies on the second, fifth, ninth, 11th, 14th and 17th. "It's a good feeling," he said. "But to be honest, I don't care at the moment. I struggled a bit the last year, year-and-a-half, not with form but mentally, a little bit physically, battling with an injury. "I'm happy playing golf again and being in the moment. "I struggled a bit this year. To be in contention is a gift. It shows that the work I've been doing is paying off. We don't know what's going to happen tomorrow but I'm happy with the way I am to be honest." Shinkwin used his distance to take advantage of the four par-fives and the driveable par-four 15th, with a 30-foot putt on the l7th bringing one of his three other gains. "Nacho is a good player," he said. "When he's in front he keeps going. The likelihood of catching him is not going to happen, but never say never." American Chase Hanna, South African Justin Harding and Finn Mikko Korhonen were alongside Shinkwin at 10-under, a shot clear of another Englishman in Sam Horsfield. The Australian challenge faded on Saturday with Wade Ormsby leading their ranks on four-under after a third round 70, while Deyen 'Digger' Lawson was on one-under for the tournament after also shooting 70. Australian Associated Press

