news, national

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Adelaide's south. Police were called to an address at Port Noarlunga early on Monday morning and found a 27-year-old with stab wounds to the abdomen. He was taken to Flinders Medical Centre where he remains in a serious condition. Two men aged 21 and 47 were arrested at the scene with one, a 47-year-old, also taken to the Noarlunga Hospital with lacerations to the hands. Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/47236d77-3f96-456e-b6de-b9c4c02c6f45.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg