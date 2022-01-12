James Fallon High School is a truly comprehensive rural regional school, supporting all manner of young people and their families. For Albury, a place with two postcodes, the diversity of James Fallon High School is extensive. It is an incredibly successful environment in which to learn and has been recognised as the Australian Educator's Regional School of the Year as a result and the staff and students are a very proud community after being recognised as 'that school'. James Fallon High School's motto is 'Together We Succeed' with a vision is to live this motto, every day. Its vision is to personalise learning for every child, as this is what the school believes every young person deserves. Teaching and learning is personalised, so that every student is known, valued and cared for. Points of difference include the opportunities for personalising learning, underpinning classroom practice is a diverse and specialised curriculum. With eight classes of diverse learning, a 'Big Picture Academy', intensive language and refugee student support groups and an extensive subject selection, there is outstanding opportunities for students to pursue their interests. Students are supported to achieve their goals with NAPLAN growth at 14 per cent above the state average, however students are more than a number at James Fallon High. The HSC class of 2021 shows this, with 55 of 78 students achieving post school tertiary entry before sitting any written examinations. Everyone at James Fallon High School is looking forward to seeing all students back at school this year.

James Fallon High School is a comprehensive rural regional school

